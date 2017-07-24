Soccer

Bayern Manager Carlo Ancelotti Drops Massive Hint About Renato Sanches' Next Club

90Min
an hour ago

​The future of Renato Sanches at Bayern Munich has gathered increasing speculation after reports suggested the German club have listed the 19-year-old for sale, and the club's manager Carlo Ancelotti has been attempting to offload the midfielder to AC Milan.


The 58-year-old is likely to have a strong affinity to the Italian club after managing the club for eight years between 2001 and 2009.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

He seemingly sees Milan as a perfect fit for the 19-year-old who has struggled to break into the German club's starting eleven after making his move to Bayern for a staggering €70m last summer. 


Despite being tipped for super-stardom Bayern obviously feel the midfielder is surplus to requirements, with plan looking to be pushing for a move to Milan for the youngster. 


Per Calcio MercatoAncelotti said on the matter: "He is under contract with Bayern Munich at the moment but I am working to make him become a fan of AC Milan. At the moment there is no news regarding his future.

This comes following statements from the club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who earlier this week said: “He [Renato Sanches] won’t have lot of game next season and we are open to discuss his possible sale.


“We can sell him on loan or on a permanent deal, I am not the manager but I believe Renato needs regular game time.

“AC Milan are interested in signing him, I can confirm that, but talks have been put on hold after last week’s meeting.”


Jose Mourinho is understood to hold a firm desire to bring Sanches to Manchester United this summer as the transfer fee is unlikely to turn the Red Devils away like it could Milan, but if Bayern have already singled out the Italian club as the sole suitors then a deal could prove difficult. 

​​

