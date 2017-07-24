Bayern Manager Carlo Ancelotti Drops Massive Hint About Renato Sanches' Next Club
The future of
AC Milan in talks to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches. Loan & €40m option to buy. Won award for best young player at Euro 2016— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 16, 2017
“We can sell him on loan or on a permanent deal, I am not the manager but I believe Renato needs regular game time.
“AC Milan are interested in signing him, I can confirm that, but talks have been put on hold after last week’s meeting.”