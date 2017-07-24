Burnley Striker Andre Gray Dismisses Exit Talk After Netting Pre-Season Treble
Burnley frontman Andre Gray has told the Lancashire Telegraph that the Clarets are his full focus and dismissed talk of a move away from Turf Moor after featuring in a pre-season game at Alfreton Town.
The former Luton Town striker, who scored nine times in the Premier League last season, has only one year left on his current deal and a lack of negotiation has led to fears that the 26-year-old could leave for free next summer.
Gray has been linked with a whole host of clubs, with Premier League side West Ham failing with a £15m bid back in January. More recently he has caught the eye of Everton, who are increasingly looking to fill the void in the front line left by Romelu Lukaku.
There is a "strong chance" of West Ham signing £15m Burnley striker Andre Gray to replace Enner Valencia.— West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) July 5, 2017
[ExWHUEmployee] pic.twitter.com/ZhPCPbgDp2
However after netting a hat-trick in Burnley's 5-0 pre-season win, Gray was keen to play down rumours linking him away from the Clarets.
“The last five years, every window there’s something new coming out, it’s nothing new to deal with,” the striker added.