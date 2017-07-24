Burnley Striker Andre Gray Dismisses Exit Talk After Netting Pre-Season Treble

​Burnley frontman Andre Gray has told the ​Lancashire Telegraph that the Clarets are his full focus and dismissed talk of a move away from Turf Moor after featuring in a pre-season game at Alfreton Town.

The former Luton Town striker, who scored nine times in the Premier League last season, has only one year left on his current deal and a lack of negotiation has led to fears that the 26-year-old could leave for free next summer.

Gray has been linked with a whole host of clubs, with Premier League side West Ham failing with a £15m bid back in January. More recently he has caught the eye of ​Everton, who are increasingly looking to fill the void in the front line left by Romelu Lukaku.

There is a "strong chance" of West Ham signing £15m Burnley striker Andre Gray to replace Enner Valencia.



However after netting a hat-trick in Burnley's 5-0 pre-season win, Gray was keen to play down rumours linking him away from the Clarets. “Nothing has happened, there’s nothing to think about, I’m concentrating on Burnley and that’s what I’ll always do.





“The last five years, every window there’s something new coming out, it’s nothing new to deal with,” the striker added. “I want to become a better player and concentrate on my football here.”

After being released by Shrewsbury Town as a youth player, Gray spent five seasons playing in the Conference before netting 30 goals in Luton Town's 2013-14 title-winning season.





A move to Championship side Brentford then followed and after netting 16 times in his debut season for the Bess, a £6m move to Turf Moor was sanctioned.

