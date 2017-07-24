Chelsea Midfielder Tips Blues' Young Strikers for Success After Recent Arrival of Compatriot Star

​Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas has revealed his thoughts on the potential of two of the club's most exciting attacking prospects.

Speaking to Chelsea's ​official website, the Spanish playmaker praised the ability of both Michy Batshuayi and recent Blues addition Alvaro Morata, insisting that the pair possess all the quality necessary to succeed at the highest level.

Yifan Ding/GettyImages

"I’ve played with Alvaro and I’ve always had a good understanding with him", said Fabregas. "He is a striker who has a lot of potential, the same as Michy Batshuayi, to improve. It’s up to them how far they want to go.

"They are two young strikers who will have to improve as quickly as possible because they are our main strikers and if you are the main strikers for Chelsea, who want to fight for all of the competitions, you need to score a lot of goals.

"They will be under pressure. If you are a striker of a big team that’s what you live with and they will have to cope with it."

So far, Belgian youngster Batshuayi has netted nine times for Chelsea, coming into form mainly during the latter stages of the Blues' recent title-winning campaign.

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

Morata meanwhile, arrives at Stamford Bridge with a European goal-scoring pedigree already established, having scored 31 goals for Real Madrid during his time there.

Due to Diego Costa looking increasingly unlikely to be at the club next term, the pressure will be on both of Chelsea's front-men to contribute their fair-share of goals, as Antonio Conte's side aim to defend their Premier League crown as well as compete in Europe.

