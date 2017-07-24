Everton Ups Bid for Sigurdsson Looking to Break Swansea's Resolve
Everton have upped their bid for Swansea midfielder
The Icelandic midfielder had been allowed to stay home during their US tour and it now looks like his strategic move to force a deal has worked.
The Welsh club
Up until now Leicester were also in the race for his signature but with the new bid and the 27-year-old's preference of wanting a move to Everton, it looks like Goodison is the most likely destination.
Koeman sees the former Tottenham man as his number 10 next season, in a move which will push Ross Barkley further down the pecking order. Selling Barkley would not only finance the transfer for Sigurdsson but would send out a strong reminder that the Dutchmen does not like to be messed around.
Everton have had a productive transfer market so far adding the likes of Michael Keane, Wayne Rooney and Jordan Pickford to name but a few. And the boss isn't looking to stop there with Sigurdsson and Giroud the next on his long summer wish list.