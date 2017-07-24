Everton have upped their bid for Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson to £45m as they look to finally acquire his services.

Swansea had previously rejected a bid of £40m from Everton for the midfielder and are reportedly holding out for £50m. H owever, the ​Telegraph report that the Toffees are hoping that their latest bid of £40m plus £5m in add-ons will be enough to seal the deal.

The Icelandic midfielder had been allowed to stay home during their US tour and it now looks like his strategic move to force a deal has worked.

The Welsh club have managed to ward off interest from clubs thus far but the new bid may be a step too far.

Up until now Leicester were also in the race for his signature but with the new bid and the 27-year-old's preference of wanting a move to Everton, it looks like Goodison is the most likely destination.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Koeman sees the former Tottenham man as his number 10 next season, in a move which will push Ross Barkley further down the pecking order. Selling Barkley would not only finance the transfer for Sigurdsson but would send out a strong reminder that the Dutchmen does not like to be messed around.

Everton have had a productive transfer market so far adding the likes of Michael Keane, Wayne Rooney and Jordan Pickford to name but a few. And the boss isn't looking to stop there with Sigurdsson and Giroud the next on his long summer wish list.