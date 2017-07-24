Soccer

Former Italy International Retires Again as 'Head Isn't Right' According to Hellas President

90Min
20 minutes ago

The month of July has been hectic for 35-year-old striker Antonio Cassano. He joined Hellas Verona as a free agent on July 10, having been released from Sampdoria in January. Just eight days after the Italian joined Fabio Pecchia's side, Cassano announced that he would be retiring from professional football.

Cassano, who has 39 international appearances with Italy, then completed a dramatic U-turn by deciding to stay with Verona just four hours following his initial retirement. 

Now less than a week later, Cassano has opted to go through with his retirement because of the distance between him and his family, according to the Daily Mail.

"This guy's head isn't right, even though he's very good physically and athletically. He'll leave," said Hellas Verona president Maurizio Setti. 


"Professionally, you can't accuse him of doing anything wrong. Evidently, he can't remain serene and clear headed in a group and wants to stay at home.


"There's an up and a down with him, he talks and then he's silent. It's a shame because he was doing everything well in a professional sense."

Cassano, whose impressive performances with Bari earned himself a £24m transfer to AS Roma in 2001, had spells with Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan. The veteran striker has made a total of 400 Serie A appearances throughout his career, scoring 112 goals.

