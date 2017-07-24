Guinean Journalist Claims Liverpool Have Made Third Offer for RB Leipzig Star Naby Keita

​Liverpool have made a third bid for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Naby Keita, according to Guinean editor of Foot224 Amadou Makadji, who tweeted as much on Monday.

Per the tweets, the player's representatives have left for Austria to meet club officials in an attempt to set the ball rolling, but Leipzig have yet to respond to the bid.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Much has been written concerning Keita and a move to Liverpool, but Makadji is widely considered to be a reliable source on this particular pursuit.

This bit of news comes in the wake of the player being involved in a training ground spat with teammate Diego Demme on Monday. Keita is said to have gone in hard on his German colleague, resulting in a bust-up that saw the day's training session cut short by the manager.

Naby, joueur à la moralité jusque là irréprochable (pour ceux qui le connaissent) ne blesserait jamais exprès un coéquipier. Triste incident pic.twitter.com/YZ3YhBPN83 — Amadou Makadji 🇬🇳 (@makadjiamadou) July 24, 2017

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Keita, who registered eight goals and seven assists in 29 Bundesliga starts for Leipzig last season.

Officials at the German side are insistent on keeping the 22-year-old in the squad, but he is thought to be pushing for a move. Keita added a bit of fuel to the fire after following Liverpool aces Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane on Instagram, something considered to be an indication of a possible transfer in today's game.

Klopp, meanwhile, led his side to Champions League qualification last season, but only just. He will require much more from his squad in the upcoming campaign, as he hopes to challenge for silverware both domestically and in Europe.