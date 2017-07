New Hull City head coach Leonid Slutsky is confident that a deal can be concluded that will see Sparta Prague defender Ondrej Mazuch join the Tigers.



Mazuch was allowed to join the Hull training camp in Portugal and has spent the last seven days with his new potential new teammates, playing over an hour of their 1-0 victory over Benfica.

MICHAL CIZEK/GettyImages

The experienced 28-year-old impressed alongside Michael Dawson in central defence, Slutsky confirmed that although the deal is important for the club, he is still looking for more defenders. ​

Speaking to the press, he said: “He’s an international player, has many caps for the Czech Republic national team. I think he is a really good player and we need central defenders.





“It’s a very, very important position in the team. I’m really happy to be signing a deal with Mazuch. I still hope to get one, maybe two more central defenders.”

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Prior to their trip to Portugal, Dawson had been City’s only recognised senior centre-half until the deal with Sparta Prague was agreed, allowing Mazuch to join on to the recently relegated Tigers' pre-season tour.

Hull are set to pay a nominal fee for the Czech Republic international and will be their fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ola Aina on a season-long loan from Chelsea, Fraizer Campbell on a free transfer and Kevin Stewart in a £4m deal with Liverpool, as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.