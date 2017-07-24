La Liga Side Offer Arsenal Striker 10-Year-Deal to Lure Him Away From the Emirates

Deportivo La Coruña have offered Arsenal's Lucas Perez a ten-year contract, in order to try to lure him away from London this summer, according to Spanish publication DXT Campeón.

The report claims that Deportivo's president Tino Fernández has already tabled the astounding contract offer to Perez, while the two clubs negotiate a suitable fee.





Perez played for Deportivo between 2014 and 2016 and grew up in Coruña as a child and could be tempted by an offer to move back home.

The unusually lengthy proposal is also said to include an agreement that would see Pérez remain at Deportivo as technical secretary when he retires.





Perez has struggled for opportunities for Arsenal since his £17m move from Deportivo last summer. The 28-year-old only made 17 appearances for The Gunners last season with most of those from the bench.





With Arsenal also completing the signing of Alexandre Lacazette for £45m in recent days it is thought that Perez may now become surplus to requirements at the Emirates .

It is understood that Arsenal are prepared to take a loss on the Spaniard, with a fee of around £10m thought to be sufficient to secure Perez’ services.

Perez had been prolific in La Liga after scoring 17 goals for the Branquiazuls in their 2015/16 season.

Fenerbahçe are also reported to be interested in Pérez, however the striker is said to prefer a move back to Deportivo, or at least La Liga. With one season to go before the 2018 Russia World Cup, Pérez sees regular playing time in his home country as his best chance of forcing his way into the Spanish national side for the first time.

