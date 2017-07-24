Man City Complete Signing of Benjamin Mendy as Summer Spending Soars to Over £175m
The French international has signed a five-year contract with the club and will wear the number 22 shirt vacated by Gael Clichy at the end of the season upon his release.
“Manchester has changed 🤔🤔🤔 Calm down lol” @benmendy23 #BlueMendy pic.twitter.com/YHQcxkXVbZ— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 24, 2017
"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City. They are one of Europe's leading Clubs and in Pep Guardiola they have a manager committed to playing attacking football," Mendy told ManCity.com.
"I am sure that over the next few years we will be successful."
The 23-year-old France international has signed a five-year deal with the Club and will wear the number 22 shirt. #BlueMendy pic.twitter.com/DitvBdUdAL— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 24, 2017
Director of football Txiki Begiristain added, "Benjamin has all the qualities we are looking for in a full-back. For such a young player, he has a wealth of top-level experience.
"He is undoubtedly one of the world's best full-backs, our number one target in this position. We are all delighted to have him here at Manchester City.
"I'm sure he will prove a fantastic addition to the squad."
Charting @benmendy23's meteoric rise! 📈💫 #BlueMendy pic.twitter.com/8mhZVw3zUQ— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 24, 2017
City have now spent in excess of £175m on new players this summer after Mendy follows ex-Monaco team-mate Bernardo Silva, Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson, the aforementioned Walker and back-to-back Champions League winner Danilo to the Etihad Stadium.
It is thought that the £52m for Mendy marginally surpasses the sum spent on Walker, making the former Marseille man the most expensive defender in history.