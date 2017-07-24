Man City Confirm Signing of Right-Back Danilo From Real Madrid on 5-Year Deal

​​Manchester City have confirmed the signing of right-back Danilo from Real Madrid on a five-year contract.

The Brazilian defender joins City in a deal worth £26.5m, and will now link up with his teammates for the club's pre-season tour of America.



​Danilo will also provide cover at both left-back and in midfield for City, after Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane deemed him surplus to requirements.



Joining on a five-year deal from Real Madrid...



"I am very, very happy to be joining Manchester City," Danilo said after agreeing personal terms and passing his medical.

“I am very, very happy to be joining Manchester City,” Danilo said after agreeing personal terms and passing his medical.

“There has been strong interest from other clubs, but it has always been my ambition to play for Pep Guardiola. As soon as I heard of his interest, I knew immediately I wanted to be a City player.

“I can’t wait to get started and I’m looking forward to getting to know my new teammates over the coming weeks.”

City’s Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, added: “Danilo is a fine player who offers great versatility to our squad. He can operate in several different roles in both defence and midfield, increasing Pep’s options ahead of the new season.





“We feel he has all the attributes needed to succeed at City and we look forward to helping him develop during his time here.”

Danilo, whose move is subject to receiving a work permit, made 24 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid last season.