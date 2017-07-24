Mauricio Pochettino Provides Positive Fitness Update on Erik Lamela and Danny Rose

​Tottenham Hotspur fans were frustrated to see Tottenham players Erik Lamela and Danny Rose out for the majority of the campaign last season due to injuries.

Coming off an impressive 4-2 win against PSG in the International Champions Cup, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino gave a positive update on both Lamela and Rose in a post-match conference, ​Football.London reports.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Speaking to journalists after the win at Orlando against the French giants, Pochettino revealed that Lamela is recuperating at the training ground whilst Rose was on his way to London from New York for the same reason:

"Lamela and Son and Moussa Sissoko are on the training ground, recovering at different levels of training there. Danny Rose was in New York and is going tomorrow to London again to start his recovery on the training ground. All of them are at different levels. Will see in the next few weeks the evolution for everyone."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Both players have a combined 15 months spent recovering from their injuries of last season and fans will be hoping to see them back in action at Wembley come August.

Though Pochettino manages the strongest Tottenham side in recent years, he will have to face the challenge of both fighting for the title and getting good performances out of his players in the Champions League.