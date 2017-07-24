Soccer

Mauricio Pochettino Provides Positive Fitness Update on Erik Lamela and Danny Rose

90Min
17 minutes ago

​Tottenham Hotspur fans were frustrated to see Tottenham players Erik Lamela and Danny Rose out for the majority of the campaign last season due to injuries. 

Coming off an impressive 4-2 win against PSG in the International Champions Cup, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino gave a positive update on both Lamela and Rose in a post-match conference, ​Football.London reports.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Speaking to journalists after the win at Orlando against the French giants, Pochettino revealed that Lamela is recuperating at the training ground whilst Rose was on his way to London from New York for the same reason:

"Lamela and Son and Moussa Sissoko are on the training ground, recovering at different levels of training there. Danny Rose was in New York and is going tomorrow to London again to start his recovery on the training ground. All of them are at different levels. Will see in the next few weeks the evolution for everyone."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Both players have a combined 15 months spent recovering from their injuries of last season and fans will be hoping to see them back in action at Wembley come August.

Though Pochettino manages the strongest Tottenham side in recent years, he will have to face the challenge of both fighting for the title and getting good performances out of his players in the Champions League.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters