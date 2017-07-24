Moussa Sissoko Still in Mauricio Pochettino's Plans Despite Being Left at Home During US Tour

Mauricio Pochettino believes that Moussa Sissoko still has an important role to play for Tottenham this coming season despite being left at home during the US tour with a 'virus'.

The £30m man has not hit the heights seen during Euro 2016 or even the form that he showed at Newcastle.

Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela and Heung-min Son have all played ahead of Sissoko this season, but despite his limited appearances, he has still attracted the attention of clubs across Europe.

Tottenham doctors told Moussa Sissoko that he wasn't coming on the US tour because of "elevated levels of oxygen in a muscle". (L'Équipe) — Get French Football (@GFFN) July 21, 2017

Marseille and Everton have emerged as the favourites for his signature.





However, according to the Mirror Pochettino has made it clear that he does not want to sell the French midfielder.





Speaking during their US tour he said: “Sissoko is training with Erik Lamela and Heung-min Son back home and they are all at different levels so we will see in the next few weeks the evolution for every one.





“He's a member of our squad and he's in my plans for the season and for us he is still a member of the squad.

The Spurs boss went on to describe his happiness about his side's performance after their 4-2 win against PSG during their US tour: “I think there are a lot of positives always.





“It's important that in our first game in our pre-season to try again to feel the competition again, because it's early but when you play against these type of teams, like PSG, always it's important to compete."