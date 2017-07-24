Moussa Sissoko Still in Mauricio Pochettino's Plans Despite Being Left at Home During US Tour
Mauricio Pochettino believes that Moussa Sissoko still has an important role to play for Tottenham this coming season despite being left at home during the US tour with a 'virus'.
The £30m man has not hit the heights seen during Euro 2016 or even the form that he showed at Newcastle.
Tottenham doctors told Moussa Sissoko that he wasn't coming on the US tour because of "elevated levels of oxygen in a muscle". (L'Équipe)— Get French Football (@GFFN) July 21, 2017
“He's a member of our squad and he's in my plans for the season and for us he is still a member of the squad.
The Spurs boss went on to describe his happiness about his side's performance after their 4-2 win against PSG during their US tour:
“It's important that in our first game in our pre-season to try again to feel the competition again, because it's early but when you play against these type of teams, like PSG, always it's important to compete."