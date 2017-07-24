Source Close to Tottenham's Eric Dier Claims Player Confirmed £40m Bid From Man Utd

​Manchester United have made a £40m offer for Tottenham's Eric Dier, the midfielder has reportedly revealed.

Sky Sports' Jim White has claimed England international Dier has told a friend United bid £40m for his services after impressing during the last two seasons, playing as a midfielder during the 2015-16 campaign before featuring more as a defender the following term.

The Red Devils, who have so far signed striker Romelu Lukaku and defender Victor Lindelof this summer, are on the lookout for a central midfielder after their pursuit of Tiemoue Bakayoko ended in failure.

A deal for Chelsea's Nemanja Matic seems to have lost all momentum, despite United manager Jose Mourinho remaining a big fan of the Serbia international, while Borussia Dortmund lynchpin Julian Weigl has also been loosely linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Dier is part of a large Tottenham group to have made their England debuts under manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has turned Spurs from top four hopefuls into Premier League title contenders since his arrival in 2014.

After his spot was given to new arrival Victor Wanyama last season, Dier still managed to make 36 Premier League appearances, scoring twice and featuring as a defender as part of a back three alongside Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

United are eager to sign a midfielder capable of sitting as part of a central three, with Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba seen as United's more attacking and creative midfielders.

