Spurs Star Unfazed by Club's Lack of Transfer Deals Amid Calls for New Signings From Fans
Tottenham Hotspur's star forward Harry Kane is adamant that his club aren't in the position of needing to panic buy players in the summer transfer window - as he believes that the squad are already strong enough to push for glory in all competitions next season. Spurs have not signed a single player so far this summer, as their league rivals have invested heavily in new recruits.
Speaking to ESPN FC TV, via the Evening Standard,
"
A win. A goal. Plenty to work on. A great start to pre season. Thank you Orlando! 🇺🇸👏👏⚽ #SpursInUSA pic.twitter.com/HybYrkGeXX— Harry Kane (@HKane) July 23, 2017
"
Only Lionel Messi (13) has scored more goals (all comps) in the top five European leagues in 2017 than Harry Kane (12). [opta]— FTS Football (@FromTStands) March 2, 2017
Spurs may well feel confident in their abilities to challenge for the Premier League title without signing new players next season. The squad was by far the youngest in the league last season, with an average age of 25.3. The side certainly played with a fearless youthful exuberance, which Kane is more than confident the side can reproduce in the 2016/17 campaign:
"From our point of view we're just here to work hard [knowing] the team we got is a special team that we've been playing with each other now for a few years, so it's important that we continue that chemistry."