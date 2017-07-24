Stade Rennais to Move for West Ham Man Sofiane Feghouli

Stade Rennais are preparing to make a move for Sofiane Feghouli, with the hopes of bringing the Algerian back to France, where his career began with third tier side Grenoble.

Reports originating from French paper L'Equipe suggest that initial contact between Stade Rennais and Feghouli's representatives has been made and that a deal is already in motion. The player will attempt to agree personal terms with Stade Rennais before both clubs can negotiate a fee.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

With West Ham active in the transfer window thus far, the acquisition of attacking talents Marco Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez make it clear that Feghouli is not in Slaven Bilic's plans heading into the new season.

Now surplus to requirements, West Ham will be content with selling Feghouli, who joined the Hammers last summer from Valencia on a free. While his stint in English football has been underwhelming, Rennais will be hoping Feghouli can rediscover his old form at Valencia, where he spent six seasons with the club.

Galatasaray were seeking to broker a deal for Sofiane Feghouli in a Paris hotel last night; Rennes have enquired https://t.co/7ox8UCcFr7 — Get French Football (@GFFN) July 23, 2017

During his time at West Ham, the Algerian made 27 appearances, resulting in a total of four goals and three assists, a poor return and not a true demonstration of his ability. This lead to him losing his place in the Africa Cup of Nations squad, a move for the 27-year-old could revive his national career.