Soccer

Stade Rennais to Move for West Ham Man Sofiane Feghouli

90Min
14 minutes ago

Stade Rennais are preparing to make a move for Sofiane Feghouli, with the hopes of bringing the Algerian back to France, where his career began with third tier side Grenoble. 

Reports originating from French paper L'Equipe suggest that initial contact between Stade Rennais and Feghouli's representatives has been made and that a deal is already in motion. The player will attempt to agree personal terms with Stade Rennais before both clubs can negotiate a fee. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

With West Ham active in the transfer window thus far, the acquisition of attacking talents Marco Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez make it clear that Feghouli is not in Slaven Bilic's plans heading into the new season. 

Now surplus to requirements, West Ham will be content with selling Feghouli, who joined the Hammers last summer from Valencia on a free. While his stint in English football has been underwhelming, Rennais will be hoping Feghouli can rediscover his old form at Valencia, where he spent six seasons with the club. 

During his time at West Ham, the Algerian made 27 appearances, resulting in a total of four goals and three assists, a poor return and not a true demonstration of his ability. This lead to him losing his place in the Africa Cup of Nations squad, a move for the 27-year-old could revive his national career. 

Feghouli would be Rennes coach Christian Gourcuff's sixth signing of the summer, as they look to push on from a mid-table finish last season. Gourcuff managed Algeria between 2014 and 2016, and this factor could be decisive in the potential move as Feghouli is keen to be reunited with his former boss. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters