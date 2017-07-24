Swansea Make £3m Bid as Race for Barnsley Full-Back Andy Yiadom Heats Up

Swansea City have made a £3 offer for Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom.





Paul Clement's side are looking to bolster their defence after a leaky campaign last season and a ccording to ​The Sun , the Swans have now moved to the top of the list ahead of Premier League new-boys Huddersfield in the race for the 25-year-old's signature.

Transfer gossip: Swansea offering £3m for #QPR target, report claims https://t.co/X5HykHx4XY — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) July 24, 2017

David Wagner's side have seen three bids, with the latest being a £2m offer rebuffed from the Yorkshire side with them waiting for a club to match their valuation of their man.

Further interest has been shown from Championship sides Reading and QPR, but with both Swansea and the Terriers now both showing an interest a move to the top-flight will surely be difficult to turn down.

The Tykes have been keen to keep Yiadom at Oakwell, but with his contract expiring next summer, t hey could sell him for a cut-price fee rather than losing him on a free transfer.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

The full-back who can also play as a winger has made an impressive rise from non-league playing for Hayes and Yeading and Braintree before moving to Barnet where he made a major impact and won promotion to the Football League.

After joining Barnsley on a free transfer last summer, he impressed in his first season in the second-tier earning his first call-up to the Ghana squad in this year's Africa Cup of Nations, featuring twice for the Black Stars in Gabon.