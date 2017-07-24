Swansea Place Enormous £30m Price Tag on Chelsea Target in Order to Fend Off the Blues

​Swansea have told Chelsea that it will cost them upwards of £30m for them to sign Fernando Llorente, as Antonio Conte begins the search for a back-up to newly signed striker Alvaro Morata.

Llorente became one of Swansea's most important players last season. After being signed from Sevilla for a mere £5m, the 32-year-old's physical dominance up front became the spearhead of Swansea's attack, scoring 15 Premier League goals as the Swans narrowly avoided relegation.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

But now, according to the Independant, Antonio Conte is eyeing him up - with the Italian boss looking to complete his Juventus reunion. Compatriots Morata and Llorente worked under Conte with the Bianconeri in 2014, and all three are said to have a good relationship with each other.

However, Swansea realise the importance of their number nine and are not willing to let him go without a fight.

Just as they've shown in Everton's pursuit of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Paul Clement is making it certain that his players only leave if the club's valuation is met - but it seems that Llorente's price tag is more of an attempt to fend off suitors. It would be unlikely for Chelsea to pay £30m for a 32-year-old back-up striker.

Another option for the Blues is Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke. The former Liverpool striker would give Conte another option going forward in place of Morata.

But reports are also claiming that the Belgian striker isn't happy to sit on a bench for a season ahead of the 2018 Russia World Cup, so a move to Chelsea may be unlikely.

