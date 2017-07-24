Soccer

Swansea Place Enormous £30m Price Tag on Chelsea Target in Order to Fend Off the Blues

90Min
19 minutes ago

​Swansea have told Chelsea that it will cost them upwards of £30m for them to sign Fernando Llorente, as Antonio Conte begins the search for a back-up to newly signed striker Alvaro Morata.

Llorente became one of Swansea's most important players last season. After being signed from Sevilla for a mere £5m, the 32-year-old's physical dominance up front became the spearhead of Swansea's attack, scoring 15 Premier League goals as the Swans narrowly avoided relegation.

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

But now, according to the Independant, Antonio Conte is eyeing him up - with the Italian boss looking to complete his Juventus reunion. Compatriots Morata and Llorente worked under Conte with the Bianconeri in 2014, and all three are said to have a good relationship with each other.

However, Swansea realise the importance of their number nine and are not willing to let him go without a fight.

Just as they've shown in Everton's pursuit of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Paul Clement is making it certain that his players only leave if the club's valuation is met - but it seems that Llorente's price tag is more of an attempt to fend off suitors. It would be unlikely for Chelsea to pay £30m for a 32-year-old back-up striker.

Another option for the Blues is Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke. The former Liverpool striker would give Conte another option going forward in place of Morata.

But reports are also claiming that the Belgian striker isn't happy to sit on a bench for a season ahead of the 2018 Russia World Cup, so a move to Chelsea may be unlikely.

​​

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters