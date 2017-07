​If you fancy picking up a foreign language, then look no further than Watford's Sebastian Prödl.

The defender has been giving his teammates a German beginners course of footballing terms during their pre-season training camp in Austria.





But judging from the evidence of their attempts to repeat some of the words, there may be a considerable amount of work needed before they can consider themselves fluent.

🇦🇹 | @oefb1904's Sebastian Prödl teaches his #watfordfc teammates some German football terms during the Hornets' Austrian training camp... pic.twitter.com/kBox189zMK — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) July 23, 2017

Defender Miguel Britos, from Uruguay, undoubtedly struggled the most. German is a notoriously difficult language to master, perhaps even more so for a South American.





His attempt at "schienbeinschutz" (shin pad) sounded more like "schainbainstus". And the less said about his effort to pronounce "fallruckzieher" the better.





Fellow defender Tommie Hoban, meanwhile, could hardly have sounded less English. At least do a bit of an accent, Tommie.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Younes Kaboul was also present, and managed to get through without making too much of a fool of himself. Having said that, uttering "spiel-whatever" as an attempt at "spielverlangerung" wouldn't be an adequate answer in an exam.





Then there was "flugkopfbal", a word that requires a certain level of care, and "mittelfeldspieler", to which Britos simply said "midfield player". You tried, Miguel.





Kaboul finished off the video with a polite "danke schoen". At least he learned something.