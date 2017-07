Watford's captain, Troy Deeney, underwent groin surgery on Saturday and the Hornets skipper has claimed that the operation went well.

The Watford striker's troublesome groin injury plagued him over the last campaign, however fans will hope Deeney's recent surgery will prevent any further issues.

After his surgery Deeney posted on his instagram account, putting fans minds at rest after his surgery:





"Operation went well, thanks for all the messages," said Deeney.

Watford's influential captain was left out of the 31-man squad for their pre-season tour of Austria, due to his groin issue needing to be resolved. The surgery should now allow Deeney to play at full strength next season.





Fans will also hope that the 29-year-old can make a quick recovery, from going under the knife, in order to play in Watford's opening Premier League game at home to Liverpool on August the 12th.





Deeney was influential in Watford's campaign last season, scoring ten goals and providing four assists in 37 games.

This meant that the Englishman finished as the club's highest scorer last season. However, his side struggled for form throughout the campaign, finishing 17th and narrowly surviving relegation.





As a result of the Vicarage Road club having such a lackluster season, they again changed manager, opting for ex-Hull boss Marco Silva.





Deeney will almost certainly be in Marco Silva's plans for next season as he looks to build a team that can solidify their Premier League status. The new boss has already bought in Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes and Nathaniel Chalobah, for next season.





However, Watford fans will be most eager for their talisman to be back and firing ahead of the forthcoming campaign.