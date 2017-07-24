Soccer

West Brom Boss Tony Pulis Gives Positive Injury Update on Key Defender Jonny Evans

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has eased the fears of fans by stating that the injury picked up by Jonny Evans in the 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace was not a serious one.

The Northern Irishman - who was playing in midfield - hobbled off after 20 minutes as he appeared to roll his ankle, but the boss has said that this was simply a precautionary measure.

“Jonny got a twist of his ankle but could have carried on and was happy to,” said Pulis, per Birmingham Mail.

“He enjoys playing in that position.

“But there was no point taking any chances and we kept him out of it. As I have said all along, the key thing from pre-season is to avoid injuries.

“This has been a fantastic tournament and we have thoroughly enjoyed the experience. And we are leaving with everybody intact and ready to continue getting ready for the game that really counts – against Bournemouth.”

The Baggies were disappointing in the loss to Pulis' former side, but as with all pre-season fixtures, the primary objective was to build fitness for the return of competitive football.

Evans has established himself as a key member of the club's rearguard since his move from Manchester United and should be fit and ready for the opening day of the Premier League season.

Despite being used in midfield against Palace, Pulis will surely deploy him in defence against Bournemouth.

