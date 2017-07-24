Why Tottenham's Lack of Transfer Activity This Summer Is Actually a Good Thing

​A lack of activity in the summer transfer market is usually seen as a bad thing.

It suggests a club is either gambling with deals in the hope that prices will come down towards the end of the window or that they are arrogant enough to think the players already at their disposal are good enough to carry on competing.

So do Tottenham think they need not add to their squad this summer? And even if they do make some additions, how many guaranteed first choice players can they be expected to sign?

It seems a lot of trust is being thrown into the youth stars currently at Mauricio Pochettino's disposal. Joshua Onomah and Kyle Walker-Peters recently won the Under-20 World Cup with England and are being gifted the opportunity of impressing this summer during pre-season.

Harry Winks is another midfielder of great promise that Pochettino has evidently singled out as a player who can add depth to Tottenham's undoubtedly impressive starting line-up, even if he will struggle to match players like Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama for physicality.

What you also have to look at is whether the top teams who are splashing out truck loads are actually improving their teams from last season.

Take Manchester United, for example. Romelu Lukaku has been brought in after Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the club following the conclusion of his contract. Victor Lindelof has also signed, giving Jose Mourinho a wealth of options at centre-back.

Whilst Ibrahimovic is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career, is there a massive gap in quality between the Swede and Lukaku? Ibrahimovic's haul of 28 goals last season compared to Lukaku's 26 suggests not, even if the Red Devils have got a striker sorted for the next five years or so.

Alexandre Lacazette is undoubtedly a good bit of business on Arsenal's behalf, but there is always the question mark of foreign players adapting to the hectic nature of the Premier League.

Chelsea have replaced Diego Costa with Alvaro Morata and Nemanja Matic with Tiemoue Bakayoko. Are the pair of signings improvements upon what was already at Stamford Bridge? The margins are definitely small, but it's easily arguable either way.

Yes, Tottenham should sign a few players in order to boost the depth of their squad, but the fact that they have remained silent so far should act as a huge confidence boost to players like Harry Kane and Dele Alli, players who have come through the ranks and proven themselves to be among the best around in European football.

