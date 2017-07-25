3 West Ham Fans Left Utterly Humiliated After Hernandez-Related Tweets Come Back to Haunt Them

​West Ham fans were left jumping for joy - relatively speaking - on Monday evening with the news that Javier Hernandez had finally completed his £16m transfer.

The striker dubbed 'Chicharito' traded Bundesliga football with Bayer Leverkusen to head to the London Stadium and, after missing out on a number of key attacking additions, supporters were delighted to see the Hammers land a marksman at long last this summer.

Well, most fans were anyway. Three West Ham fans have, however, been left embarrassed by tweets they posted about how they expected their club to make a dog's dinner of this transfer, and even made some hilariously bad bets in the event it was pulled off:

If your dad manages to pull off both Hernandez and Arnautovic I'll get a tattoo of his face on my arse @jsullivanwhu — Brad (@Brad_WHU) July 10, 2017

If west ham sign Javier Hernandez I will give everyone who retweets this tweet a fiver and Hernandez top. pic.twitter.com/u5Qn0hkbor — Ben pattison (@bennyboywhfc) July 14, 2017

If Chicarito signs, I will give everyone who retweets this £20.



I'm that confident Sullivan will fuck this up, fucking test me. — Vinnie (@vinniewhu) July 5, 2017

They were so certain that Hernandez wouldn't be joining, weren't they? Unfortunately for them too, the son of one of West Ham's co-owners took to his own Twitter account to re-tweet and screen grab the aforementioned social media postings to force them to live up to their end of the bargain:

It looks like it's going to be an expensive outlay for two of those fans, and it's going to be a painful affair for the guy who claimed he'd get David Sullivan's face tattooed on his bum too!

Maybe next time you'll think twice about making outlandish bets and forego the shame of losing out, eh lads?