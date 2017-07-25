Soccer

Arsenal Enter Talks With Galatasaray Over £10m-Rated Midfielder Despite Leicester Interest

90Min
24 minutes ago

​As Arsenal consider a £55m for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, some players have to make way to balance the books and one member of the first team who could depart is Egyptian midfielder Mohammed Elneny, who has been linked with Leicester in recent weeks.


With the 25-year-old allegedly not keen on a move to the 2016 Premier League champions, sources from ​Fotospor claim that the box-to-box midfielder could be tempted by a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray. 

Reports suggest that chief negotiator and sporting director Cenk Ergun made his way to London at the weekend, with the hope of persuading the Gunners to sell the tireless midfielder. The FA Cup winner may be surplus to requirements after failing to break into the first team, with former Basel teammate Granit Xhaka preferred in front of the defence alongside Aaron Ramsey.


After only starting 12 games at the Emirates last season, his time may be up in London as negotiations have already begun between the two clubs for a fee of around £10m.

Zak Kaczmarek/GettyImages

The Foxes also showed a brief interest in the combative player, but the Egyptian international rejected possibility of a transfer because he preferred his life in London. 


Now it is believed that the red and yellow of Galatasaray could convince him his future lies in Turkey, much like they did compatriot Mahmoud Trezeguet this summer on loan and former Arsenal star Lukas Podolski.

Signed for a bargain £5m in January 2016, Arsenal could double the fee they paid for the ex-Basel player and reduce the wage bill to make a greater push to sign reported key target Lemar.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters