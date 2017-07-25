Arsenal Enter Talks With Galatasaray Over £10m-Rated Midfielder Despite Leicester Interest

​As Arsenal consider a £55m for Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, some players have to make way to balance the books and one member of the first team who could depart is Egyptian midfielder Mohammed Elneny, who has been linked with Leicester in recent weeks.





With the 25-year-old allegedly not keen on a move to the 2016 Premier League champions, sources from ​Fotospor claim that the box-to-box midfielder could be tempted by a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Mohamed Elneny increasingly linked to Galatasaray. Would be happy with that, but only if it meant we got a new elite CM. pic.twitter.com/MQtGhc0B4A — Renato (@th14Renato) July 24, 2017

Reports suggest that chief negotiator and sporting director Cenk Ergun made his way to London at the weekend, with the hope of persuading the Gunners to sell the tireless midfielder. The FA Cup winner may be surplus to requirements after failing to break into the first team, with former Basel teammate Granit Xhaka preferred in front of the defence alongside Aaron Ramsey.





After only starting 12 games at the Emirates last season, his time may be up in London as negotiations have already begun between the two clubs for a fee of around £10m.

Zak Kaczmarek/GettyImages

The Foxes also showed a brief interest in the combative player, but the Egyptian international rejected possibility of a transfer because he preferred his life in London.





Now it is believed that the red and yellow of Galatasaray could convince him his future lies in Turkey, much like they did compatriot Mahmoud Trezeguet this summer on loan and former Arsenal star Lukas Podolski.

Signed for a bargain £5m in January 2016, Arsenal could double the fee they paid for the ex-Basel player and reduce the wage bill to make a greater push to sign reported key target Lemar.