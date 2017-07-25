Bayern Full-Back Set to Miss 2 Months Following Surgery on Ankle Ligament Tear

​Bayern Munich has confirmed that Juarn Bernat is set to miss the start of the season after undergoing successful surgery on an ankle ligament tear.

The defender sustained the problem during last Saturday's pre-season friendly against AC MIlan in the Far East, and was substituted from the field of play after half an hour as a result.

Bayern have now revealed that Bernat's campaign won't begin in earnest until late September after they released a statement on their ​official site confirming that he would be sidelined for two months.

Juan Bernat is going to Munich on crutches!



Get well soon @JuanBernat pic.twitter.com/6AxW7BRHoU — Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) July 23, 2017

The statement read: "Juan Bernat successfully underwent surgery by Prof. Dr. Markus Walther in Munich on Monday to repair ankle ligament damage.

"The 24-year-old Spaniard was substituted after 31 minutes of Bayern's meeting with AC Milan last Saturday after sustaining the injury in a challenge and returned to Munich from China. A medical confirmed the initial diagnosis of torn ligaments."

Bernat landed awkwardly in the 4-0 defeat to I Rossoneri after competing for a high ball with Milan loanee Franck Kessie and immediately signalled to the bench that he needed to come off.

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

Following an initial prognosis out in China, the full-back was jetted back to Germany as manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed he would be absent for the remainder of the tour.

The news will prove to be somewhat of a blow to Ancelotti's options in defence, with Bernat the back-up option at left-back for number one choice David Alaba.

get well soon @JuanBernat — Schema Fortuna - 333 (@universal_peace) July 25, 2017

The Spain international joined Bayern from Valencia in July 2014 for around £9m, and his versatility in being able to play at centre-back and on the left of midfield had been instrumental in helping the German giants deal with any possible injury crises.

Bernat surpassed 100 appearances for Bayern last term but will now have to wait on adding to his club tally as he recuperates from his ligament injury.