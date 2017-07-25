Burnley Complete the Signing of Phil Bardsley From Stoke City on 2-Year Deal

Burnley have completed their fourth signing of the summer with the acquisition of Stoke City full-back Phil Bardsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old joins the Clarets on a two-year deal, and becomes the second Stoke City player to make the move to Turf Moor this summer after Jonathan Walters.

Speaking to Burnley's official channel, Clarets Player HD, Bardsley said: “It’s a club that’s going in the right direction with a fantastic manager and a great group of players which I’m looking forward to being part of."

Bardsley brings a wealth of experience to Turf Moor, having racked up 246 Premier League appearances with Manchester United, Sunderland and Stoke City. He signed a new one-year deal at the Britannia Stadium earlier this summer but now finds himself on the move.

The transfer brings a return to Burnley for Bardsley, who made six appearances for the Clarets during a brief loan spell with the club in 2006. He showed his delight at being back in Lancashire by saying: "I’ve had different spells and different clubs since then and I’m delighted to be back.”

“There’s still fire in the belly to achieve things in football and what a great chance. Coming back here and playing again at Turf Moor is going to be a great challenge and one I’m looking forward to."

It appears that his ex-team-mate Walters is already enjoying his time with Sean Dyche's side, with Bardsley explaining: “I played with Jonny Walters and the brief chat I had with him, he couldn’t speak highly enough of the place."





“He says he’s loving it and the same as me, I just can’t wait to get going.”

Bardsley will now join up with the Burnley squad for their pre-season preparations.