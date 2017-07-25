Soccer

Burnley Confirm Compensation Agreement Reached With Leeds for Left Back Charlie Taylor

90Min
an hour ago

Burnley have confirmed that a compensation fee has been formally agreed with Leeds over the signing of left-back Charlie Taylor earlier this month.


Taylor arrived at Turf Moor as a free agent but his age, 23, meant that Leeds were still due a compensation fee as acknowledgement for the role they played in his development.

Had the two clubs not been able to reach an amicable agreement over the figure, an independent tribunal would have been required. But because the two parties were able to negotiate, the potential tribunal is no longer required.

The official fee has not been disclosed, but estimations earlier this summer suggested Leeds would receive between £3m and £5m as a settlement.

Taylor, a Leeds player since childhood, signed a four-year deal with Burnley on 6th July and has been part of the Clarets' pre-season ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign.

