Chelsea Receive Hazard Fitness Boost as Midfielder Returns Ahead of Schedule

24 minutes ago

​Antonio Conte's Chelsea have been handed a massive boost for the upcoming season, as Eden Hazard is set to return to fitness ahead of the time predicted by the club.

According to ​The Sun, the Belgian midfielder was expected to miss the beginning of the Premier League season following the 26-year-old fracturing his ankle in June this year, but is now already back in training alone whilst his teammates complete their pre-season tour.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

Following surgery on the injury, the Blues had previously announced Hazard would be unavailable to train for three months - which would have consequently ruled him out of Chelsea's Premier League kick-off on August 12 against Burnley right through until early September.

However, such assessments of his injury now appeared to be conjecture, as not only is Hazard ready to be involved way ahead of schedule, but was also being put through a rigorous fitness session at Chelsea's training ground in Surrey.

Although Hazard is back in training, it still remains unclear whether he will be fully fit to start against Sean Dyche's men at Stamford Bridge on the opening day though. Antonio Conte will certainly be hoping he is, as the Blues look to start their title defence as they mean to go on.

