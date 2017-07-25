Diego Simeone Reportedly Agrees Another Contract Extension With Atletico Madrid to Stay Until 2019
Diego Simeone has agreed a new contract with Atletico Madrid, according to reports.
The former Argentina international will now stay as the club's manager for at least the next two seasons, according to Spanish publication Cadena Ser, who believe Simeone will stay in charge until 2019.
Simeone's contract has been changed in recent years, having originally signed a deal to keep him at Madrid until 2020 only for him to then reduce the length of the deal until 2018 after agreeing a pay rise.
The 47-year-old will now remain in charge of the club until 2019 but could stay until 2020, having earned a reputation as one of the best managers in Europe after leading Atletico to a league title during the 2013-14 season.
He has been in charge of the club since 2011, having previously managed teams like River Plate, San Lorenzo and Racing Club in his career.
Simeone will be hoping his side can improve upon their disappointing 2016-17 season, in which