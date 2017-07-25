Diego Simeone Reportedly Agrees Another Contract Extension With Atletico Madrid to Stay Until 2019

​Diego Simeone has agreed a new contract with Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The former Argentina international will now stay as the club's manager for at least the next two seasons, according to Spanish publication ​Cadena Ser, who believe Simeone will stay in charge until 2019.

Simeone's contract has been changed in recent years, having originally signed a deal to keep him at Madrid until 2020 only for him to then reduce the length of the deal until 2018 after agreeing a pay rise.

The 47-year-old will now remain in charge of the club until 2019 but could stay until 2020, having earned a reputation as one of the best managers in Europe after leading Atletico to a league title during the 2013-14 season.

He has been in charge of the club since 2011, having previously managed teams like River Plate, San Lorenzo and Racing Club in his career.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Simeone will be hoping his side can improve upon their disappointing 2016-17 season, in which Los Colchoneros finished third in La Liga, but failed to mount a significant title challenge as Real Madrid won the championship.





Despite his club being banned from making transfers this summer, Simeone has been handed a big boost as Madrid managed to keep hold of star man Antoine Griezmann, who scored 16 league goals in 36 La Liga appearances last term.