Soccer

Diego Simeone Reportedly Agrees Another Contract Extension With Atletico Madrid to Stay Until 2019

90Min
an hour ago

​Diego Simeone has agreed a new contract with Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The former Argentina international will now stay as the club's manager for at least the next two seasons, according to Spanish publication ​Cadena Ser, who believe Simeone will stay in charge until 2019.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO-STADIUM

Simeone's contract has been changed in recent years, having originally signed a deal to keep him at Madrid until 2020 only for him to then reduce the length of the deal until 2018 after agreeing a pay rise.

The 47-year-old will now remain in charge of the club until 2019 but could stay until 2020, having earned a reputation as one of the best managers in Europe after leading Atletico to a league title during the 2013-14 season.

He has been in charge of the club since 2011, having previously managed teams like River Plate, San Lorenzo and Racing Club in his career.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Simeone will be hoping his side can improve upon their disappointing 2016-17 season, in which Los Colchoneros finished third in La Liga, but failed to mount a significant title challenge as Real Madrid won the championship.


Despite his club being banned from making transfers this summer, Simeone has been handed a big boost as Madrid managed to keep hold of star man Antoine Griezmann, who scored 16 league goals in 36 La Liga appearances last term.

Atletico play Toluca and Napoli in pre-season, could face either Bayern Munich or Liverpool in early August before finishing their preparations with a trip to Brighton.

