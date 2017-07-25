Dortmund Eyeing Summer Swoop for Man City Starlet Jadon Sancho as Contract Talks Stall

German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are believed to have made Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho a summer target.

According to ​ESPN sources, the 17-year-old doesn't seem very keen on agreeing a deal with City, and could try his luck elsewhere.

Borussia Dortmund have joined Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for Manchester City starlet Jadon Sancho (17). [Mirror] pic.twitter.com/XFlQHVMjDG — City Watch (@City_Watch) July 23, 2017

The midfielder joined the Manchester outfit from Watford two years ago in a £500,000 move, and is now regarded as one of the best young English players around. City want to keep him and have offered him a professional contract, with his scholarship deal ​entering its final year, but he has so far refused to pledge his future to the club.

Sancho is said to harbor major concerns about breaking into the first team at City, alerting the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as BVB. A move to Germany could prove an exciting prospect for the youngster, as Dortmund have an excellent reputation when it comes to nurturing and developing young talent.

Interest in Jadon Sancho growing, Dortmund have asked about him. Player not on #MCFC pre-season tour. https://t.co/96V0P1dmxN — Alex Richards (@AA_Richards) July 23, 2017

The aforementioned London clubs can boast the same, though, so it will be interesting to see what happens if anything at all.

Spurs made an attempt to bring the player in when they sold Kyle Walker to City earlier this month, but the Sky Blues rejected the very thought of adding the player to the deal.

Arsene Wenger could attempt a similar approach if it reaches the point where Alexis Sanchez decides to cross the familiar divide between Arsenal and City. But if Pep Guardiola has his way, it won't work out for the Gunners either.