Everton to Host Charity Football Game in Memory of the Late Bradley Lowery

​Everton have announced on their ​official website that Goodison Park will be hosting a charity celebrity football match in honour of the memory of Bradley Lowery.

The six-year-old Sunderland fan had captured the hearts of thousands of football fans around the world and provided inspiration for many, but sadly lost his fight against a rare form of cancer - neuroblastoma - on 7th July.

🔵🔴 | #EFC will host a charity football match in memory of @BradleysFight at Goodison on 3 September. @Sellebrity_UK

https://t.co/8GKW99jVG4 — Everton (@Everton) July 24, 2017

​​The Merseyside club had already donated a significant sum of £200,000 to the Bradley Lowery Foundation, and with this charity game they have gone the extra mile again - the proceeds from this fixture will go to both the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Everton in the Community.

Bradley had been a mascot for Everton in January against Manchester City, and also featured as a mascot for his beloved Sunderland when the Black Cats faced Everton in February.

Gemma Lowery, Bradley's mother, said: "I appreciate Sellebrity Soccer putting in the hard work to get the football match arranged to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation. As always, Everton has been amazing in letting it happen at Goodison Park. The support is fantastic.

Everton Chairman, Bill Kenwright added: " Everyone at Everton feels honoured to support this match to celebrate the short life of one of football’s all-time greats - There’s Only One Bradley Lowery."

The game will be played on Sunday 3 September at 3pm, and will feature celebrity players. Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s and will be available on evertonfc.com/tickets from the week commencing 31 July.