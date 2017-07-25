Everton Target Reportedly Enters Talks With Fenerbahce Over Summer Transfer

​Everton target M'Baye Niang is said to have began talks with Turkish supremos Fenerbahce over a summer move from AC Milan.

With the Merseysiders having lost Romelu Lukaku, they want to bring in as much talent as they can ahead of next season, despite already re-signing Wayne Rooney. And Niang, who spent the second half of last term on loan in the Premier League with Watford, is understood to be a major attraction.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder performed quite admirably in Hornets colours, making 16 appearances and registering two goals along with two assists, and he has no shortage of suitors at the moment. He is also believed to have rejected the notion of remaining at Watford, who were more than keen on paying the €18m figure set in his buy-out clause.

According to ​​Turkish-Football, Milan have already spurned two offers for the player from Fenerbahce. However, the Turkish outfit are continuing to press on and talks have not come to a halt.

Montella: "Unexpected start for Niang? There is no reason to not believe in him, it depends on M'Baye himself more than anyone." — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) July 24, 2017

The want to sign the attacker on a one-year loan deal with the option to buy, and are said to have set aside €3m per season for him.





Last month, Goal reported that Everton's director of football, Steve Walsh, found himself in Italy to negotiate a deal to bring Niang to Goodison Park. But Italian source Calcio Mercato suggested that the player's camp put the Toffees on hold in the hopes of a move to Arsenal.





Nothing has materialised since, however, leaving Fenerbahce quite confident of landing the player.









​​