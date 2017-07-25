Former Arsenal Player Urges Wenger to Do Everything Within His Power to Keep Star Players

​Arsenal legend David Seaman has underlined the importance of keeping star players Alex Sanchez and Mesut Ozil at the club this summer, in an interview with ​Goal.com.

The former-Gunners shot-stopper - who won three titles and four FA Cups amongst other major honours at the club - has emphasised his belief that the Chilean is pivotal to ensuring that Arsenal's missing out on the Champions League is purely a one-off, and getting someone else in with his qualities would be extremely challenging.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I would do whatever it takes to hold on to him because he’s a quality player who you wouldn’t want to be leaving the club, especially to your rivals. Sanchez-type players are the ones Arsenal should be bringing in."

"To replace him, It’d be hard," Seaman added. "What are they going to get for him? He’s got a year left on his contract, his price-tag, I’d guess, would be around £50-70 million – you can’t guarantee spending that money and getting a player as good as Sanchez. He’s a guy who is just brilliant all over the pitch."

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

On the topic of Mesut Ozil, Seaman appeared to think that talks were progressing positively for the Gunners, and that the club should at least avoid a similar situation of a few years ago when a number of key players left simultaneously.

"I think that is more or less settled now. I think he’s going to stay," Seaman said. "He’s another one of those players who splits the fans but he’s a quality player. You can’t take that away from him — when he’s on his game he is brilliant.

BREAKING: Arsenal and Man City have reached an agreement over the transfer of Alexis Sánchez. They have agreed, it's never going to happen. — Ballers F.C. (@RhinoOzil) July 25, 2017

"It’s just the way he looks on the pitch sometimes, like he’s not trying, but trust me he is, you can tell he is. It’s the same situation as Sanchez, you don’t want players of the standard leaving Arsenal.

"Arsenal were at this stage a few years ago when Cesc Fabregas, Samir Nasri and Gael Clichy left — they were reaching their prime but leaving. It was sad.

"I think the club have moved on from that now and they can offer the right contracts for the big players and also pay the fees."

Wenger has brought in Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette so far this summer - the futures of Sanchez and Ozil could well dictate just how many more additions will be made this transfer window.