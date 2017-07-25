Gonzalo Higuain Admits His Form in Europe Requires Improvement

​Juventus and Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain has admitted he agrees with head coach Massimiliano Allegri's call for him to score more goals in European competition.

The former Napoli attacker registered five goals from 12 appearances in the Champions League last season, which - when compared to the tallies recorded by compatriot Lionel Messi (11 in nine) and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo (12 in 13) - looks quite meagre.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking to Football Italia, as cited by ​FourFourTwo, the striker said: "Allegri says I need to score more in the Champions League? He's right," the 29-year-old was quoted as saying by Football Italia.





"We're thinking of the new year, which will be harder and longer. We're motivated and we really want to make up for last year.

"I always want to win and score more, even if we'd won the Champions League last year we couldn't have let up."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Despite the disappointment suffered against his former club in the Champions League final last season, Higuain is keen to bury the memories and also agrees with Allegri's assessment of the club's season, which was by no means a failure. The Old Lady achieved success on the domestic front, bagging the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia following numerous dominant displays.

"We had a very good approach, for the first 10 or 15 minutes we were better than Madrid," he added.

"In the second half they were more angry, we relaxed and they massacred us. We could have done more, but the past is the past.