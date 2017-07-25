Soccer

Gonzalo Higuain Admits His Form in Europe Requires Improvement

90Min
an hour ago

​Juventus and Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain has admitted he agrees with head coach Massimiliano Allegri's call for him to score more goals in European competition.

The former Napoli attacker registered five goals from 12 appearances in the Champions League last season, which - when compared to the tallies recorded by compatriot Lionel Messi (11 in nine) and former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo (12 in 13) - looks quite meagre.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking to Football Italia, as cited by ​FourFourTwo, the striker said: "Allegri says I need to score more in the Champions League? He's right," the 29-year-old was quoted as saying by Football Italia.


"We're thinking of the new year, which will be harder and longer. We're motivated and we really want to make up for last year.

"I always want to win and score more, even if we'd won the Champions League last year we couldn't have let up."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Despite the disappointment suffered against his former club in the Champions League final last season, Higuain is keen to bury the memories and also agrees with Allegri's assessment of the club's season, which was by no means a failure. The Old Lady achieved success on the domestic front, bagging the Serie A title and the Coppa Italia following numerous dominant displays.

"We had a very good approach, for the first 10 or 15 minutes we were better than Madrid," he added.

"In the second half they were more angry, we relaxed and they massacred us. We could have done more, but the past is the past.

"Allegri is right when he says the final shouldn't discredit our whole season. In two days we went from being the best team in Europe to an ordinary one. We don't feel like the best team in Europe, but we're not ordinary either. We can fight with the best."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters