Hull City Close in on Sparta Prague Defender Ondrej Mazuch Currently on Trial With the Tigers
As reported by Sky Sports, the Czech international has been on trial with the Tigers throughout their pre-season training camp. Indeed, he played in their 1-0 friendly victory over Portuguese giants Benfica over the weekend and has sufficiently impressed.
28-year-old Mazuch joined Sparta in 2015, on a free transfer from Ukrainian club Dnipro
He did, however, impress for the club in seven Europa League appearances last season, as they reached the round of 32 before being knocked out emphatically by FC Rostov.