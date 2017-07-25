Hull City Close in on Sparta Prague Defender Ondrej Mazuch Currently on Trial With the Tigers

​Championship side Hull City are closing in on the signing of Sparta Prague defender Ondrej Mazuch.

As reported by Sky Sports, the Czech international has been on trial with the Tigers throughout their pre-season training camp. Indeed, he played in their 1-0 friendly victory over Portuguese giants Benfica over the weekend and has sufficiently impressed.

MICHAL CIZEK/GettyImages

28-year-old Mazuch joined Sparta in 2015, on a free transfer from Ukrainian club Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk, but has only made twenty-two appearances in that time.





He did, however, impress for the club in seven Europa League appearances last season, as they reached the round of 32 before being knocked out emphatically by FC Rostov.

Image by Adam Samuel

Following the disappointment of relegation last season, Hull have undergone something of an overhaul with Russian Leonid Slutsky taking over the reins for departed favourite Marco Silva, who will remain in the Premier League with Watford.





A close friend of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovic, the former Russia and CSKA Moscow boss has spent most of 2017 in England, learning the language and footballing customs of the country in preparation for a job opportunity.

Slutsky has already made astute signings in Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart for around £3m, as well as former Crystal Palace striker Fraizer Campbell on a free transfer. Unsurprisingly, a Chelsea youngster, full back Ola Aina, has also moved on loan to the Tigers, and it is expected that there will be more to follow from Stamford Bridge.



