Jurgen Klopp Admits Rivals Have Done 'Really Good Business' as Transfer Frustrations Continue

​Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool's cross-city rivals Everton have done 'really good business' this summer, as the Reds continue to be frustrated in their pursuits of Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita.

​Speaking to the press this week, Klopp said that Everton, who have brought in a whole host of first-team players as they look to break into the established Premier League top six, have bought well - but insisted that he isn't thinking too hard about the transfer dealings of any club other than his own.

"He loves the club, loves the city" - Klopp on Coutinho



“First of all," he said, "I’m not interested in what other clubs are doing until we play them. So they can make the best business or the worst business, I’m not in it. I don’t know why they do the things they do, that’s why I’m completely fine.





"Yes, I heard, of course a few things that they have done. Strikers, good. Wayne Rooney, you don’t have to talk about. The centre-half came. Good. So a lot of really good business. Klaassen. So it’s all good.

"But, at the end of the day, just like us, they can only line up 11 players. Then we have to see what will happen. But all the teams have tried to get stronger.”

Looking ahead to the season's first derby, at Anfield in December, he said: “With Everton, usually derbies are really close games. I don’t think we have gone into any of the last few derbies thinking: ‘It’s only Everton.’ No. There is a lot of respect and if they’ve done good business, well done. But when we face them we still want to win.”



