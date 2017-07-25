Soccer

Jurgen Klopp Admits Rivals Have Done 'Really Good Business' as Transfer Frustrations Continue

90Min
an hour ago

​Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool's cross-city rivals Everton have done 'really good business' this summer, as the Reds continue to be frustrated in their pursuits of Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita. 

​Speaking to the press this week, Klopp said that Everton, who have brought in a whole host of first-team players as they look to break into the established Premier League top six, have bought well - but insisted that he isn't thinking too hard about the transfer dealings of any club other than his own.

“First of all," he said, "I’m not interested in what other clubs are doing until we play them. So they can make the best business or the worst business, I’m not in it. I don’t know why they do the things they do, that’s why I’m completely fine. 


"Yes, I heard, of course a few things that they have done. Strikers, good. Wayne Rooney, you don’t have to talk about. The centre-half came. Good. So a lot of really good business. Klaassen. So it’s all good. 

"But, at the end of the day, just like us, they can only line up 11 players. Then we have to see what will happen. But all the teams have tried to get stronger.”

Looking ahead to the season's first derby, at Anfield in December, he said: “With Everton, usually derbies are really close games. I don’t think we have gone into any of the last few derbies thinking: ‘It’s only Everton.’ No. There is a lot of respect and if they’ve done good business, well done. But when we face them we still want to win.”


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters