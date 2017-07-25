Juventus Agree Terms With Kostas Manolas Ahead of Discussing Transfer Fee With Roma

​Juventus have agreed terms with Roma defender Kostas Manolas ahead of a potential transfer.

The Serie A champions need to replace recently departed centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, who has left to join AC Milan, and have targeted Greece international Manolas as a possible alternative to the Italian.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

According to Sport Italia via ​Football Italia, the Old Lady have agreed a deal in principle with Manolas, who previously played for Olympiacos and AEK Athens, and now have to finalise a transfer fee with Roma in order for the deal to go ahead.

Manolas had been on the verge of signing for Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg earlier in the summer, with Roberto Mancini's side finishing third in Russia's top flight last season, but the deal fell through due to a disagreement in wages.

LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/GettyImages

Juventus are willing to offer around €30m for Manolas, reinvesting almost all of the €35m they got for the departed Bonucci, but the sale would leave Roma weakened on options in central defence ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Antonio Rudiger has already left for Chelsea this summer and the side has also been weakened by the departure of attacking star Mohamed Salah, who has joined Liverpool, and Manolas' exit would leave Eusebio Di Francesco with players like Federico Fazio and Hector Moreno as first choice options.

Juan Jesus has also joined the club this summer and Leandro Castan has returned to the squad after spending last season on loan with Torino having made 14 Serie A appearances.