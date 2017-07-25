Soccer

Juventus Agree Terms With Kostas Manolas Ahead of Discussing Transfer Fee With Roma

90Min
23 minutes ago

​Juventus have agreed terms with Roma defender Kostas Manolas ahead of a potential transfer. 

The Serie A champions need to replace recently departed centre-back Leonardo Bonucci, who has left to join AC Milan, and have targeted Greece international Manolas as a possible alternative to the Italian.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

According to Sport Italia via ​Football Italia, the Old Lady have agreed a deal in principle with Manolas, who previously played for Olympiacos and AEK Athens, and now have to finalise a transfer fee with Roma in order for the deal to go ahead.

Manolas had been on the verge of signing for Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg earlier in the summer, with Roberto Mancini's side finishing third in Russia's top flight last season, but the deal fell through due to a disagreement in wages.

LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/GettyImages

Juventus are willing to offer around €30m for Manolas, reinvesting almost all of the €35m they got for the departed Bonucci, but the sale would leave Roma weakened on options in central defence ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Antonio Rudiger has already left for Chelsea this summer and the side has also been weakened by the departure of attacking star Mohamed Salah, who has joined Liverpool, and Manolas' exit would leave Eusebio Di Francesco with players like Federico Fazio and Hector Moreno as first choice options.

Juan Jesus has also joined the club this summer and Leandro Castan has returned to the squad after spending last season on loan with Torino having made 14 Serie A appearances.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters