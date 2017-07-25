Soccer

Juventus Reignite Interest in PSG's Blaise Matuidi Amid Lack of Alternatives

an hour ago

​Serie A title holders Juventus have decided to make a new bid for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

According to ​Gianluca Di Marzio, the Italian side believe that their targets - Nemanja Matic and Emre Can - won't be joining this summer, with Matic thought to be close to joining Manchester United and Can to possibly remain at Liverpool.

Speaking in an interview with L'Equipe last year, Matuidi revealed that he was very close to joining Juve and was 'ready to go' due to the rumours he was hearing while on holiday.

“At that time, it’s true [that I was ready to go to Juventus],” the 30-year-old explained.

“I was on holiday and I could hear rumours which bothered me, affected me. I asked myself a lot of questions, and the answer which came to my mind was that it might be time to leave.

“The discussions I had with Juventus fuelled that desire.

“Maybe at that time I didn’t feel the love Paris had for me, it bothered me a lot. Once Juve were openly interested, I spoke with [Coach] Unai Emery and he never changed his position."

PSG ultimately shut the door on the move, with the club's president seemingly changing his mind at the last moment. But if the if the Italian side have indeed reignited their interest in the player, he could finally get his move this summer.

Juve were said to have been put off by PSG's €40m valuation of their player, but given recent developments, they have reportedly moved to reopen talks.

