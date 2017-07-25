Liverpool Consider Swoop for Talented Polish Starlet Following Long-Standing Interest

​Liverpool are contemplating a move for talented Polish midfielder Sebastien Szymanski, according to the ​Polska Times.

The Easter European newspaper has claimed that the Reds are running the rule over the 18-year-old Legia Warsaw starlet, and may be tempted into making a bid to prise him away from his homeland, with the third-placed Premier League finishers said to have a "long-standing" interest in him,

Szymanski has been hotly tipped as one of the next major stars to emerge from Poland since Robert Lewandowski, and Liverpool will be weighing up whether to chance their hand and buy him now or potentially have to face off against other would-be suitors for his signature down the line.

Liverpool are currently chasing Legia Warsaw’s teenage starlet Sebastian Szymanski #LFC pic.twitter.com/11WhcAooqU — Transfer Rumours UK (@TransferRumou14) July 24, 2017

The Polska Times has also alleged that Jurgen Klopp has instructed Liverpool's hierarchy to send scouts off to the continent to watch Szymanski in the flesh and then report back on their findings.

Szymanski only made his senior bow for Legia Warsaw last season as he took to the field as a 75th minute substitute in the 3-1 defeat to Arka Gdynia on 20th August.

A flurry of other appearances from the first-team bench soon followed throughout the 2016/17 campaign before he made his first start in the 3-1 home loss to Ruch Chorzow in February of this year.

Keith Tsuji/GettyImages

Szymanski capped a whirlwind first year as a professional by picking up a winners' medal after the Polish Army Stadium-based side lifted the Ekstraklasa - or Polish top flight - title last season too.

The centre midfielder, who is also accomplished playing on the right wing, has started two of Legia's first four matches in 2017/18, and bagged his maiden senior strike in the 6-0 thrashing of Finnish top tier side IFK Marihamn in the second leg of his side's Champions League second round qualifying victory on 19th July.

A product of his club's youth academy, Szymanski has so far accrued 15 first-team appearances in all competitions for Legia, and has also been capped at Under-19 level on seven occasions.

