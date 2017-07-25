David Wagner, manager of Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town has tipped Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side to win the Premier League for the first time this season.

It’s been nearly 30 years since the Reds have claimed a league title with Luiz Suarez’s near super human performances bringing them agonisingly close in the 2013-14 season.

Wagner was Klopp’s assistant at Borussia Dortmund during their remarkable rise to Bundesliga glory and believes summer additions Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke from Roma and Chelsea respectively will boost the Merseyside club’s chances of silverware this season.

Cross-city rivals Everton have been far more active in the transfer market this summer, with owner Farhad Moshiri sanctioning nearly £100m worth of additions so far.

But with Liverpool continuing to be linked with moves for Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk and RB Leipzig’s Naby Leye Keïta, Wagner believes the North West club will make more signings and compete with the best this season.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Asked who he believed were favourites for the Premier League title in an interview by ​Bild, the Terriers manager replied, simply: 'Liverpool'.

Despite finishing 17 points behind Champions Chelsea, Liverpool’s 4th place brought Champions League football back to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp and his staff reaffirmed their commitment to a long term project in Merseyside last season, signing contract extensions to keep them at the club till June 2020.

Huddersfield made their way into England’s top flight in dramatic fashion, via a penalty shootout victory over Reading in the play-off final.

Asked about the prospect of facing his former boss in the league, Wagner said;

'It is unquestionable that we are the biggest underdog of all time in the Premier League."

But Wagner also suggested Premier League teams may be in for a shock when the season starts;

'People have been going to the stadium here for many years and have always seen this typical British football.

'And suddenly two clowns come from Germany [Wagner and his assistant Christoph Buhler], and within four weeks the football looks quite different!'