Man City Striker Kelechi Iheanacho Expected to Complete £25m Leicester Move This Week

​Leicester City are set to finally complete the £25m signing of Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho this week, after the striker's former agent and current representation prolonged his move from Manchester City.





With a reported fee in agreement for over two weeks now, the ​ Leicester Mercury suggests the transfer is close to completion, as long as the medical and contract negotiations are handled successfully.





After returning from the Premier League Asia trophy, manager Craig Shakespeare will be keen to wrap up his fourth signing, with the English coach holding an long-term interest in the 20-year-old.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The delay in proceedings to announce his signature to fans at the King Power stadium was due to a serious dispute over ​ Iheanacho's image rights while he has been a Citizens player.





Betting has been suspended for some time on the forward moving to the Foxes, with many seeing his capture as a coup before the season starts. Now that Leicester have returned to England, they face a number of fixtures against Luton, MK Dons and Wolves to complete the pre-season preparation.

Iheanacho will hope to provide competition for places in the first team, with the hope of starting in the majority of Leicester's fixtures after consistently finding himself on the bench at the Ethiad Stadium.