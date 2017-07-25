Man City Striker Kelechi Iheanacho Expected to Complete £25m Leicester Move This Week
Leicester City are set to finally complete the £25m signing of Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho this week, after the striker's former agent and current representation prolonged his move from Manchester City.
Iheanacho will hope to provide competition for places in the first team, with the hope of starting in the majority of Leicester's fixtures after consistently finding himself on the bench at the Ethiad Stadium.
Although minutes might be easier to come for a team that will not be in the Champions League this season, he will still have to displace a host of strikers including Jamie Vardy,