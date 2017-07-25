Soccer

Man City Striker Kelechi Iheanacho Expected to Complete £25m Leicester Move This Week

90Min
an hour ago

​Leicester City are set to finally complete the £25m signing of Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho this week, after the striker's former agent and current representation prolonged his move from Manchester City.


With a reported fee in agreement for over two weeks now, the​ Leicester Mercury suggests the transfer is close to completion, as long as the medical and contract negotiations are handled successfully. 


After returning from the Premier League Asia trophy, manager Craig Shakespeare will be keen to wrap up his fourth signing, with the English coach holding an long-term interest in the 20-year-old.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The delay in proceedings to announce his signature to fans at the King Power stadium was due to a serious dispute over ​Iheanacho's image rights while he has been a Citizens player. 


Betting has been suspended for some time on the forward moving to the Foxes, with many seeing his capture as a coup before the season starts. Now that Leicester have returned to England, they face a number of fixtures against Luton, MK Dons and Wolves to complete the pre-season preparation. 

Iheanacho will hope to provide competition for places in the first team, with the hope of starting in the majority of Leicester's fixtures after consistently finding himself on the bench at the Ethiad Stadium. 

Although minutes might be easier to come for a team that will not be in the Champions League this season, he will still have to displace a host of strikers including Jamie Vardy, Islam Slimani, Shinji Okazaki and Ahmed Musa from the squad.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters