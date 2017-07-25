Middlesbrough Have Knocked Back 2 'Derisory' Offers for Highly Coveted Defender

​Middlesbrough have apparently rejected two offers from West Brom for star defender Ben Gibson, which they have since labelled 'derisory'.

Boro want to keep hold of the 24-year-old, and feel as though they can despite relegation from the Premier League last season, and are so far standing firm.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Tottenham and Leicester have both been linked with a move for Gibson this summer, but it is West Brom who have made the first move for the player.

Boro, however, swiftly rejected their offers with chairman Steve Gibson and chief executive Neil Bausor considering them not worthy starting points for discussions - as reported by the ​Northern Echo.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

They claim that a source revealed: "There have been two bids, but they were regarded as derisory. West Brom should know the going rate for a player like Ben Gibson, but what they came up with was so far below what might be deemed acceptable that there wasn’t even a conversation once they were lodged."

Apparently Albion's bids were under the £20m mark and included clauses that meant Boro might not even have received any money, or it would have taken the entirety of his potential Hawthorns contract to receive.

The Riverside outfit are looking at a similar centre-half in Michael Keane as inspiration for their stance over Gibson - Keane recently joined Everton for £30m and is of similar playing ability to the 24-year-old.

