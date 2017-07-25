Midfield Star Claims the Fitness Demands Put on Atletico's Players in Pre-Season Are 'Necessary'

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke has said that the club's coaches are pushing players to their limits in preseason but believes the process is necessary.

The Spanish side recently landed in Mexico where they will begin a series of friendlies in order to build match fitness for the upcoming La Liga season.

"We know that these first two weeks in Los Ángeles de San Rafael are fundamental. The coaching staff have really got stuck into us, they have demanded a lot to charge up our batteries and allow us to meet the objectives we have for the season," Koke said, per AS.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The academy product enjoyed yet another stellar campaign under the stern leadership of Diego Simeone, with Los Rojablancos finishing third in Spain's top-flight.

Koke scored four goals and assisted nine more in all competitions last season as he continues to cement his reputation as one of the finest midfielders in the world.

The 25-year-old was also humbled by the welcome received from the Mexican people, saying: "The people always receive us with a lot of warmth when we come to Mexico. I hope that it will be no different this year, and that we can play a good game."