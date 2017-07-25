Soccer

Midfield Star Claims the Fitness Demands Put on Atletico's Players in Pre-Season Are 'Necessary'

90Min
an hour ago

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke has said that the club's coaches are pushing players to their limits in preseason but believes the process is necessary.

The Spanish side recently landed in Mexico where they will begin a series of friendlies in order to build match fitness for the upcoming La Liga season.

"We know that these first two weeks in Los Ángeles de San Rafael are fundamental. The coaching staff have really got stuck into us, they have demanded a lot to charge up our batteries and allow us to meet the objectives we have for the season," Koke said, per AS.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The academy product enjoyed yet another stellar campaign under the stern leadership of Diego Simeone, with Los Rojablancos finishing third in Spain's top-flight.

Koke scored four goals and assisted nine more in all competitions last season as he continues to cement his reputation as one of the finest midfielders in the world.

The 25-year-old was also humbled by the welcome received from the Mexican people, saying: "The people always receive us with a lot of warmth when we come to Mexico. I hope that it will be no different this year, and that we can play a good game."

Atletico's first competitive fixture of the season will see them make the trip to newly promoted Girona on August 20.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters