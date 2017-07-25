Monaco Make Contact With Stoke's Giannelli Imbula Regarding Potential Move to Ligue 1 Champions

​Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim telephoned Stoke's Giannelli Imbula in an attempt to convince the midfielder to sign for the Ligue 1 champions.

Imbula has struggled since signing for the Premier League side after moving for a club record transfer fee of £18.3m, making just 28 appearances over the past two seasons and scoring twice.

According to ​RMC Sport, Jardim spoke with Imbula regarding a potential transfer, with Monaco on the lookout for another central midfielder after Tiemoue Bakayoko departed for Premier League champions Chelsea.

However, as of yet there has been no concrete interest from Monaco in Imbula and the Ligue 1 title winners will also face competition for the former France Under-21 international's signature from domestic rivals Nice.

There has also been loan interest from Toulouse, who finished 13th in Ligue 1 last season, and Imbula's chances of consistent first-team football for Stoke seem slim after Mark Hughes' side signed Darren Fletcher on a free from West Brom.

Imbula's performances for Marseille saw him linked with moves to top European clubs and he eventually opted for a move to Porto, but the 24-year-old failed to settle in Portugal, making 21 appearances during a sole season and moving to Stoke in 2015.

Joe Allen, Glenn Whelan and Charlie Adam all made more Premier League appearances last season than Imbula, who started his senior career at Guingamp before transferring to Marseille.