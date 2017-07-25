Real Madrid Eye Ousmane Dembele With Dortmund Wonderkid Reportedly Keen on Move to the Bernabeu

Real Madrid are eyeing up a move for Dortmund starlet Ousmane Dembele, with the Frenchman said to be keen on a move to the La Liga giants.





In a report by the ​Daily Star , via Spanish outlet Don Balon, it has been suggested that with Barcelona cooling their interest in the winger, their great rivals are ready to make a move for the prodigious winger.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is said to like the idea of rotating Dembele across his forward line with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

However, despite these reports and Dembele's undoubted talent, such a move would appear seemingly implausible. Indeed, Real are known to be in the market for a proven striker following the departure of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea for a fee in the region of £58m.





In recent days Zidane has lamented the lack of forward depth at the club, and a potential world record bid for fellow French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe continues to grow more likely as the end of the window approaches.

Dembele, however, would represent a cheaper and just as tantalising option. At still only 20-years-old, he is part of an outrageously talented generation of French attackers alongside the aforementioned Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Kingsley Coman.





Playing from either wing, he pitched in with 11 goals and 18 assists in all competitions for Dortmund last season, with his mesmeric style of play seeing many tentatively view him as the apparent heir to Lionel Messi.

Real have looked to capture some of the best young talent in Europe this summer, securing the signings of Dani Ceballos from Real Betis and Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for a combined fee of £37m.