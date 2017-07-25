Soccer

Reports in Spain Claim Barca Officials Are in England to Negotiate With Liverpool Over Coutinho

​Barcelona officials are apparently in England to try and negotiate with Liverpool over their midfield talisman Philippe Coutinho.

The Blaugrana are growing increasingly worried over the Neymar situation, and are looking to take steps to replace him should he make the move to Paris Saint-Germain that is being proposed.

Spanish publication Sport are running the eye-catching story that representatives of the Catalan club have flown to London to try and complete the acquisition of the Brazilian playmaker for €100m.

They are trying to broker a deal for the superstar, who has emerged as one of the Premier League's most talented players over the past few years.

Mundo Deportivo are also running the story of Coutinho to Barca, and have his picture emblazoned across the front page of their magazine, suggesting that something could indeed be in the offing.

He appears alongside compatriot Paulinho, who is supposedly another player Barcelona are chasing, with interest in Marco Verratti looking as though it has taken a back seat.

It is worth nothing that the Reds are in a strong position of keeping hold of Coutinho - the 25-year-old signed a new deal recently that didn't include a release clause, and manager Jurgen Klopp is adament he doesn't want to cash in on his star man.

