Sunderland Look to Sign Aston Villa Misfit as Replacement for Jermain Defoe

New Sunderland boss Simon Grayson is looking to add Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack to his ranks on a season-long loan, as he looks to sign a prolific goalscorer to compensate for the loss of Jermain Defoe to Bournemouth.

As reported by the ​Daily Mail, McCormack will be allowed to leave Villa Park by Steve Bruce having been left out of the club's pre-season tour after an uncharacteristic 12 months, in which the Scottish striker fell out with Bruce and only managed four goals in the league all season.

McCormack only joined the Midlands club last summer, in a £12m move from Fulham, but endured a miserable season which ended in the former Leeds striker having cysts removed from his jaw.

Sunderland are in the market for an out and out goalscorer following their relegation from the Premier League, and are hoping that McCormack can rekindle the type of form that saw him become one of the most feared attackers in the Championship.

Grayson, who managed McCormack at Leeds, will hope that he can get the best out of the Scot once more as he looks to win promotion with Sunderland at the first attempt.

Villa, meanwhile, are the latest of a host of clubs to be interested in the loan signing of Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, alongside the likes of Middlesbrough, Derby, Fulham and Newcastle.