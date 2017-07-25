Soccer

Sunderland Look to Sign Aston Villa Misfit as Replacement for Jermain Defoe

90Min
an hour ago

New Sunderland boss Simon Grayson is looking to add Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack to his ranks on a season-long loan, as he looks to sign a prolific goalscorer to compensate for the loss of Jermain Defoe to Bournemouth. 

As reported by the ​Daily Mail, McCormack will be allowed to leave Villa Park by Steve Bruce having been left out of the club's pre-season tour after an uncharacteristic 12 months, in which the Scottish striker fell out with Bruce and only managed four goals in the league all season. 

McCormack only joined the Midlands club last summer, in a £12m move from Fulham, but endured a miserable season which ended in the former Leeds striker having cysts removed from his jaw.

Sunderland are in the market for an out and out goalscorer following their relegation from the Premier League, and are hoping that McCormack can rekindle the type of form that saw him become one of the most feared attackers in the Championship. 

Grayson, who managed McCormack at Leeds, will hope that he can get the best out of the Scot once more as he looks to win promotion with Sunderland at the first attempt. 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Villa, meanwhile, are the latest of a host of clubs to be interested in the loan signing of Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, alongside the likes of Middlesbrough, Derby, Fulham and Newcastle.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters