Following the £50m departure of England international Kyle Walker to rivals Manchester City, Spurs have reportedly found their replacement in Hoffenheim full-back Jeremy Toljan.





The German U21 international, who was part of the squad that lifted the European championship this summer, could be on his way to London after German outlet ​Bild suggested Tottenham could purchase the talented youngster for as little as £3.1m.

Although initial rumours circulated that Spurs were chasing experienced Porto defender Ricardo Pereira, it now appears more likely that Daniel Levy has done another fantastic piece of business with the astute capture of Toljan.





As the promising defender, who is equally adept at left or right full-back due to his ability to use either foot well, has one year remaining on his contract, the hands are tied for Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim to negotiate for a higher fee.

After adding a silver medal at the Olympics to his name and 20 appearances in the German top-flight last season, Toljan would be a welcome signing to north London with pedigree and great potential for manager Mauricio Pochettino to work with, while also creating competition for Kieran Trippier.





A number of other clubs have shown an interest in the emerging defender, as the likes of Benfica have indicated they would be willing to bring the 22-year-old to Portugal. However, a quote from Bild after they spoke to Hoffenheim’s director of football Alex Rosen suggested the money on offer in the Premier League played a decisive factor in his future.