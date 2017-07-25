Tuesday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Candreva, Elneny, Cancelo, Imbula and Much More

​Here is today's transfer rumour roundup...

1. Antonio Candreva

Transfer: Inter Milan to Chelsea





With news that Antonio Conte will be handed another £150m to continue his transfer spending this summer, Inter Milan winger Antonio Candreva is being ​linked as a potential arrival to Stamford Bridge.

2. Jadon Sancho

Transfer: Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund

A scramble is set to take place for Manchester City's 17-year-old wonderkid Jadon Sancho, with the midfielder set to snub the Citizens' offer of a professional contract, allowing other clubs, ​like BVB, to swoop in for him.

3. Ondrej Mazuch

Transfer: Sparta Prague to Hull City

With his 10-day trial period in East Yorkshire a rounding success, Hull City are set to ​finalise a deal for Czech centre-back Ondrej Mazuch, with the 32-year-old set to leave current club Sparta Prague.

4. Mohamed Elneny

Transfer: Arsenal to Leicester City

The Foxes are going to have to move quickly if they are to bag Egyptian international midfielder Mohamed Elneny, with reports ​suggesting that the Gunners have entered talks with Galatasaray over a potential move.

5. Joao Cancelo

Transfer: Valencia to Juventus

Valencia full-back Joao Cancelo has reportedly told his closest friends that he will be ​joining Serie A champions Juventus, with the Old Lady keen to fill the void that PSG newboy Dani Alves left.

6. Lazar Markovic

Transfer: Liverpool to Watford

The Hornets are set to ​battle with Hull City over a move for Liverpool flop Lazar Markovic, who spent last season on loan with the Tigers. Watford are hoping to lure the Serbian international to Vicarage Road with the promise of Premier League football.

7. Ross McCormack

Transfer: Aston Villa to Sunderland

The Blacks Cats are targeting a number of new strikers to replace Jermain Defoe and that search has ​led them to Aston Villa frontman Ross McCormack, while also being ​linked for a similar season-long loan deal for Bournemouth's Lewis Grabban.

8. Giannelli Imbula

Transfer: Stoke City to Monaco

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has ​spoken with Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula in the hope that he can convince the former Porto man to return to Ligue 1 and sign for the French champions.

9. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Transfer: Manchester United to Ajax

Despite strong interest from Championship sides Reading and Leeds United, Dutch outfit Ajax are the ​frontrunners to sign Manchester United full-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, who is set on leaving Old Trafford this summer.

10. M'Baye Niang

Transfer: AC Milan to Fenerbahce

Turkish side Fenerbahce are set to make another offer to AC Milan for 22-year-old striker M'Baye Niang. The Frenchman spent last season on loan with Watford and was thought to be on the radar of Everton, but now seems likely to ​sign for the Istanbul-based club.