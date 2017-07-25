VIDEO: Grisly Footage Emerges of Aston Villa Fans Being Attacked During Pre-Season Tour of Germany

Shocking footage has emerged of Aston Villa fans being attacked at a pub in Germany during the Villans' pre-season tour, ahead of their next season in the Championship.





The footage was captured by he owner of a neighbouring bar, at around 7pm on Monday night.

The footage was then published by the ​Birmingham Mail after being brought to their attention by Facebook page ​Aston Villa Away.

A small group of Villa fans were set upon by hooligans, outside O'Reilley's pub in Dusseldorf. Villa and their fans were in Germany as part of the Cup of Traditions tournament - in which they were victorious - held at MSV Duisburg’s Schauinsland Reisen Arena on Monday.

Aston Villa won a pre-season trophy which is retailing online for £13. pic.twitter.com/s0WqIDL1pv — Football.London (@Football_LDN) July 24, 2017