Soccer

VIDEO: Grisly Footage Emerges of Aston Villa Fans Being Attacked During Pre-Season Tour of Germany

90Min
24 minutes ago

Shocking footage has emerged of Aston Villa fans being attacked at a pub in Germany during the Villans' pre-season tour, ahead of their next season in the Championship. 


The footage was captured by he owner of a neighbouring bar, at around 7pm on Monday night.

The footage was then published by the ​Birmingham Mail after being brought to their attention by Facebook page ​Aston Villa Away

A small group of Villa fans were set upon by hooligans, outside O'Reilley's pub in Dusseldorf. Villa and their fans were in Germany as part of the Cup of Traditions tournament - in which they were victorious - held at MSV Duisburg’s Schauinsland Reisen Arena on Monday. 

The footage appears to show chairs being thrown at the Villa fans, as well a man being kicked in the head by an assailant, having been knocked down to the ground, with a shocked crowd watching on. 

