VIDEO: Grisly Footage Emerges of Aston Villa Fans Being Attacked During Pre-Season Tour of Germany
Shocking footage has emerged of Aston Villa fans being attacked at a pub in Germany during the Villans' pre-season tour, ahead of their next season in the Championship.
The footage was then published by the Birmingham Mail after being brought to their attention by Facebook page Aston Villa Away.
A small group of Villa fans were set upon by hooligans, outside O'Reilley's pub in Dusseldorf. Villa and their fans were in Germany as part of the Cup of Traditions tournament - in which they were victorious -
Aston Villa won a pre-season trophy which is retailing online for £13. pic.twitter.com/s0WqIDL1pv— Football.London (@Football_LDN) July 24, 2017