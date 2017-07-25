Soccer

VIDEO: What Lionel Messi Did During Juventus Game to Try and Convince Neymar to Ignore PSG Move

90Min
43 minutes ago

​Barcelona players have convinced Neymar to ignore a potential move to Paris-Saint Germain and stay at the club.

Neymar has been linked with a massive €222m transfer to French giants PSG and is reportedly unhappy at playing alongside club legend Lionel Messi, apparently growing frustrated at playing in the Argentina international's shadow.

Elsa/GettyImages

Gerard Pique recently posted an image on Instagram of himself with Brazilian Neymar, captioning the photo with the message "He stays", and ​Sport believe Messi and Luis Suarez have convinced the former Santos man to stay at the Nou Camp.

Messi also showed signs of loosening his grip on being Barcelona's main man during the recent pre-season friendly against Juventus, allowing Neymar to take a free-kick against the Serie A champions.

Although Neymar has previously taken and scored set pieces for Barcelona before, it shows Messi is willing to let Neymar to have a higher profile in the Catalan giants' side by giving him more of a platform to perform.

